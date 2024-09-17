Advertisement
Minister for Health intervenes to ensure there’ll be no reduction in emergency ambulance cover in Kerry

Sep 17, 2024 09:15 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Health intervenes to ensure there’ll be no reduction in emergency ambulance cover in Kerry
Education Minister Norma Foley says the Minister for Health has told her he's intervened to ensure there’ll be no reduction in emergency ambulance cover in Kerry and West Cork.

Minister Foley, who’s the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says she met Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the proposed changes.

She welcomes Minister Stephen Donnelly’s intervention in the matter.

Last Friday, the National Ambulance Service informed staff in Kerry and Cork that non-rostered day shifts would not be funded from September 23rd.

