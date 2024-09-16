SIPTU calls on National Ambulance Service to reverse proposed cuts in Kerry

SIPTU is calling on the National Ambulance Service to reverse proposed cuts in Kerry and Cork.

A change in roster is due to come into effect next Monday.

It’s being claimed this change will leave some communities in Kerry with no ambulance service on certain days of the week.

The National Ambulance Service informed staff in Kerry that non-rostered day shifts will not be funded from next Monday, September 23rd.

Management said these days are not to be covered by non-rostered staff, or offered out as overtime.

It’s also proposed that from November, the roster will be changed so that in a typical station, one entire day shift per week will be dropped.

In Kerry, this will affect Tralee, Dingle, Listowel, Killarney, Kenmare and Cahersiveen at varying stages of the week.

SIPTU represents ambulance staff in Kerry and sector organiser, John McCamley says the union has grave concerns that the proposed changes could have a detrimental effect on services.

Mr McCamley says these changes will likely result in longer response times as ambulance crews will have to travel greater distances, if vehicles are no longer crewed in specific stations.

He says SIPTU representatives will continue to argue that the ambulance service needs additional resources not cuts.

The union is calling on the NAS to reverse these overtime changes and enter into meaningful dialogue on this issue with them.

SIPTU representatives will begin engagement with its members on the issue this week.