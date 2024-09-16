A Kerry councillor has claimed the imminent reduction in ambulance service in Kerry stems from under-staffing by the HSE.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris was speaking as a change in rostering for the service is due to come into effect next week.

It’s claimed this will leave some communities in Kerry with no ambulance service on certain days of the week.

National Ambulance Service management informed staff in Kerry that non-rostered day shifts will not be funded from next Monday, September 23rd.

These days are therefore not to be covered by non-rostered staff, or offered out as overtime, management said.

It’s also proposed that from November, the roster will be changed, so that in a typical station, one entire day shift per week will be dropped.

In Kerry, this will affect Tralee, Dingle, Listowel, Killarney, Kenmare and Cahersiveen at varying stages of the week.

The HSE has said this is to ensure the approved level of service can be maintained during all leave arrangements.

It’s been claimed that this will have an impact on ambulance availability throughout Kerry and will directly impact patient safety.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, who is also a HSE employee, says these changes could be avoided if the HSE hired more staff, in line with a commitment from more than ten years ago.