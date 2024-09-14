Communities in Kerry to be left with no ambulance service on certain days of the week

Some communities in Kerry are to be left with no ambulance service on certain days of the week, following a change in rostering announced on Friday by the HSE.

The claim was made by SIPTU, which has described the new arrangement as a fundamental change in work practices.

Kerry County Councillor Deirdre Ferris has described the development as ‘deeply concerning for the people of Kerry’.

In a letter seen by Radio Kerry, ambulance staff have been informed by National Ambulance Service management that the ‘Non Rostered Day’ shifts are not funded, and are therefore not to be covered by non-rostered staff, or offered out as overtime.

This new rule comes into effect on Monday, September 23rd.

It’s also proposed that from November, the roster will be changed, so that in a typical station, one entire day shift per week will be dropped.

It means that instead of working four day shifts one month and two the next, three shifts will be worked by staff each month.

The dropped shifts will affect Tralee, Dingle, Listowel, Killarney, Kenmare and Cahersiveen.

SIPTU, which represents ambulance staff in Kerry, says the new arrangements will not only have a direct effect on their members’ work practices, but will leave some communities with no ambulance on certain days.

The union also claims that it will increase the workload of the ambulances that will be on the road in Kerry and Cork, as they’ll have a greater geographical area to cover, and this will lead to delays.

The letter says management should have consulted SIPTU about the changes to the service in Kerry and Cork, so members would have an opportunity to vote on the changes.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says the ambulance service in Kerry is already understaffed and the service is dependant on overtime to cover shifts.

She says the new plan removes the option for staff to backfill these shifts with overtime.

She’s called on the National Ambulance Service and the HSE to clarify the situation immediately.

In response the HSE says The National Ambulance Service, in consultation with trade union partners, are currently reviewing the effective utilisation of all available staffing hours in the South West.

The purpose of this is to ensure that all staffing hours employed cover all forms of leave are deployed effectively to ensure that the approved level of service can be maintained during all leave arrangements.