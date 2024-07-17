Advertisement
Shannon Airport welcome new Regional State Airports Sustainability funding programme

Jul 17, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport welcome new Regional State Airports Sustainability funding programme
Pictured (l-r) at Shannon Airport today are Conal Henry, Chair of The Shannon Airport Group; James Lawless TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group. Pic. Brian Arthur
TD James Lawless and Minister of State at the Department of Transport has announced a new Regional State Airports Sustainability Programme.

The programme has a capital budget of €4.225m to support Shannon and Cork airports sustainability plans.

The newly appointed Minister was in Shannon for his first visit to the Airport since his appointment as Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

Shannon Airport Group CEO, Mary Considine said "We are delighted to welcome the government’s new Regional State Airports Sustainability funding programme. This investment will assist us on our journey at Shannon Airport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050."

