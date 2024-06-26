Advertisement
Shannon Airport retains number one airport brand in Ireland

Jun 26, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport retains number one airport brand in Ireland
Shannon Airport has retained its ranking as Ireland’s best airport brand.

That’s according to the RED C Brand Reaction Index (BRI), which tested 177 brands across over 20 sectors, to see which brands have the highest connection with consumers.

Shannon Airport placed in the top 100 emotionally connected brands at number 51, a four-point jump on its 2023 ranking.

Other brands ranked under the Airport and Aviation sector includes Aer Lingus in 19th place, Dublin Airport at 55th, Knock Ireland West Airport at 67, Cork Airport in 69th place, and Ryanair at 97.

