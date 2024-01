Shannon Airport has recorded its best year for passenger figures since 2009.

Almost 1.96 million passengers went through the airport in 2023, which is an increase of 29% on 2022.

Passenger numbers to and from continental Europe rose by 41% to over 748,000, UK traffic increased by 31% to 838,000, and transatlantic passenger numbers went up by 24% to 296,000.

Shannon Airport’s new routes in 2023 included Naples, Porto, Beziers, Liverpool, and Charles de Gaulle in Paris.