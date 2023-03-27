Shannon Airport launches 2023 summer schedule

Shannon Airport has launched its 2023 summer schedule.
It's offering 33 services to 11 countries, including six new routes in Europe, the UK, and USA.
There'll be over 280 flights every week out of Shannon during the summer.
Advertisement
Shannon Airport has launched its 2023 summer schedule.
It's offering 33 services to 11 countries, including six new routes in Europe, the UK, and USA.
There'll be over 280 flights every week out of Shannon during the summer.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus