Shannon Airport launches 2023 summer schedule

Mar 27, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
The Dream Start to a Dream Holiday: Pictured at Shannon Airport’s Check-In Area, celebrating the launch of Shannon’s Summer Schedule ’23 is Síomha Casey (5) from Raheen, Limerick.No Repro Fee Pic. Brian Arthur
Shannon Airport has launched its 2023 summer schedule.

It's offering 33 services to 11 countries, including six new routes in Europe, the UK, and USA.

There'll be over 280 flights every week out of Shannon during the summer.

