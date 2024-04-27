Murphy back in action this morning

Shaun Murphy resumes his second round match this morning with Stephen Maguire.

Maguire leads five frames to three after the first session.

And Judd Trump will also look to book his place in the quarter-final, he is currently just needs two more frames to secure victory.

Advertisement

The 2019 World Champion leads Tom Ford by eleven frames to five.

Later this afternoon, Mark Allen takes on John Higgins whilst Si Jiahui and Jak Jones will resume their meeting.

And tonight Kyren Wilson takes on Joe O'Connor and Jack Lisowski plays Stuart Bingham.