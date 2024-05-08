Advertisement
Planning appeal refused for new house on grounds of historic Derreen House

May 8, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Planning appeal refused for new house on grounds of historic Derreen House
A planning appeal has been refused for a new house on the grounds of the historic Derreen House and Gardens near Kenmare.

Charles Bigham, the owner of Derreen House and Gardens in Lauragh on the Beara Peninsula told An Bord Pleanála he planned to use Derreen House for short-term lets to support the estate.

Mr Bigham intended to live in the new house with his family, keeping the 19th century Derreen House for short-term lets year round.

Kerry County Council originally refused to grant planning permission for a 385 square metre four-bedroom house, a 77 square metre outbuilding and a wastewater treatment facility last July.

Kerry County Council was not satisfied a rural housing need had been demonstrated.

They also had concerns about the impact the new house would have on local water quality and archaeological heritage.

Mr Bigham appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Inspector Ann Bogan recommended the board refuse permission, stating the plan to use "Derren House for short-term letting would appear to be at an early stage of development" and that she was "not convinced … the proposed house is required as a primary permanent place of residence".

 

