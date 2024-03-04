An Bórd Pleanála grants permission for major Tralee development

An Bórd Pleanála has granted planning permission for a major housing development in Tralee.

Homeland Projects Ltd had been granted permission to build 52 houses in Ballyard, Tralee, but this was appealed to the Board.

An Bórd Pleanála has now reaffirmed the council’s decision and granted permission, subject to 20 conditions.

The 52-house development was appealed by several third parties, while the applicant also appealed some of the conditions attached to the granting of permission.

It’s to include a range of dwellings of different type, size, and energy-rating.

This includes a one-bed detached house, eight two-bed terraced houses, nine three-bed detached houses, 24 three-bed semi-detached houses, and four detached houses of four beds.

The site directly adjoins the Ballyard road L2010 across from An Choill and Gleann Scotia estates, and the proposed development includes a new vehicular access to the site.

Appeals were lodged on a number of grounds including density of the houses, the impact of additional traffic on the area, and the lack of pedestrian and cycle infrastructure.

An Bórd Pleanála has now decided to affirm the decision of Kerry County Council and grant permission for the development, subject to 20 conditions.

The Board writes that the development, with these conditions, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety, and be an acceptable form of residential development at this zoned and serviced location.

These houses must be first occupied by individual purchasers and not corporate entities, and the associated pedestrian crossing must be completed before anyone can move in to the estate.

Kerry County Council must also agree to the extent of footpath to be installed along the public road.