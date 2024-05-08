Court hears Tralee man allegedly stabbed over one-euro can of beer

Tralee Circuit Court has heard a man was allegedly stabbed in the leg over a one-euro can of beer.

43-year-old Noreen Flannery of Cois Coille, Tralee, is standing trial for allegedly assaulting William O’Donoghue in March last year, causing him harm.

Ms Flannery is also accused of producing a knife in the course of the dispute at her home.

Advertisement

Crime scene investigator with An Garda Síochána, Garda Paul Ruby, told the court he did not find any evidence of blood anywhere inside or outside the house.

The jury was then shown the knife Garda Ruby seized, and under cross examination Garda Ruby said he did not forward this to the forensic laboratory, as it was in the sink and was wet.

The court heard a statement from Garda Dylan McCarthy, who said Noreen Flannery called the station at around 9:55pm, to say William O’Donoghue was in her house and wouldn’t leave.

Advertisement

William O’Donoghue gave evidence that Ms Flannery, and her boyfriend Joe O’Shea, phoned him and told him to call up to the house with cans of beer and a bag of weed.

He said things were getting on fine, he was cooking food in the house and he had drank one can of beer and had a little bit of weed.

Mr O’Donoghue told the court he reached for a one-euro can of beer, and Ms Flannery went cuckoo before stabbing him in the leg with a knife.

Advertisement

Under cross-examination from defending barrister Richard Liston, Mr O’Donoghue said he did not remember Ms Flannery calling the gardaí.

Mr O’Donoghue also denies that he was the person holding the knife, or that he was swinging it around the kitchen and Ms Flannery had tried to take it off him.

Mr Liston put it to Mr O’Donoghue that he never told gardaí he was stabbed over a one-euro can, and Mr O’Donoghue replied that he did.

Advertisement

Mr Liston put it to him that if the knife did come into contact with his leg, it was not intentional, and Mr O’Donoghue said they went for him.