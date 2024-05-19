Advertisement
News

Major motorbike festival set for Killarney this June bank holiday weekend

May 19, 2024 17:35 By radiokerrynews
Major motorbike festival set for Killarney this June bank holiday weekend
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ ISSUED 02/06/2022
Share this article

A major motorbike festival will take place in Killarney this June bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of bikers from around the world are expected to visit Kerry for BikeFest, which kicks off on Friday, 31st of May.

Hundreds of motorcycles are expected to parade through the streets of Killarney on the Sunday.

Advertisement

Among the attractions will be a custom bike show, guided ride-outs, a purpose-built Bike Village, the Harley-Davidson® Experiential Zone, food stalls and live entertainment.

This sixteenth BikeFest will also have its biggest ever line-up of live bands, across three stages, over the entire weekend.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

World’s largest free photography competition open to photo enthusiasts in Kerry
Advertisement
New candidates added to election hopefuls
Castlegregory woman named 2024 Kerry Rose
Advertisement

Recommended

World’s largest free photography competition open to photo enthusiasts in Kerry
New candidates added to election hopefuls
Castlegregory woman named 2024 Kerry Rose
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €2.3 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus