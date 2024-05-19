Major motorbike festival set for Killarney this June bank holiday weekend

A major motorbike festival will take place in Killarney this June bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of bikers from around the world are expected to visit Kerry for BikeFest, which kicks off on Friday, 31st of May.

Hundreds of motorcycles are expected to parade through the streets of Killarney on the Sunday.

Among the attractions will be a custom bike show, guided ride-outs, a purpose-built Bike Village, the Harley-Davidson® Experiential Zone, food stalls and live entertainment.

This sixteenth BikeFest will also have its biggest ever line-up of live bands, across three stages, over the entire weekend.