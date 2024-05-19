Manchester City Secure 4th Consecutive Premier League Title

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for a record fourth time in a row after beating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season.

Nearest challengers Arsenal scored late to get past Everton 2-1 - but it wasn't enough.

Luton's relegation is officially confirmed following their 4-2 defeat to Fulham.

Nottingham Forest celebrated staying up as they got past Burnley 2-1.

In the race for European qualification, Tottenham sealed fifth place with a 3-nil victory at Sheffield United.

Chelsea finish sixth after edging Bournemouth 2-1, Newcastle were 4-2 winners at Brentford to end up ahead of Manchester United - who beat Brighton 2-nil.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ended his nine-year spell at Anfield with a 2-nil triumph over Wolves.

Crystal Palace thrashed Aston Villa 5-nil.