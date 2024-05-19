Advertisement
Civic reception held for Governor of New York at The Maharees

May 19, 2024 18:15 By radiokerrynews
Civic reception held for Governor of New York at The Maharees
A civic reception was held for the Governor of New York this afternoon at The Maharees.

Kerry County Council organised the event in honour of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Hochul is visiting Kerry for a number of days and will be attending the Global Economic Summit, which begins in Killarney tomorrow.

A civic reception is the highest honour a local government can bestow.

Minister Norma Foley, Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murell, Cathaoirleach Jim Finucane, and other councilors  were among the dignitaties in attendance.

Gov. Hochul is the 57th Governor of New York State, but the first woman to hold the office.

Born Kathleen Courtney, the Goveneror's grandparents were both born in Fahamore, but did not meet until they lived in Chicago.

The civic reception was held in Spillane’s Restaurant, in Castlegregory because the family sill maintain close links to the area.

A crowd gathered outside Spillane’s Restaurant to protest comments Gov. Hochul made in support of Israel following the Octover 7th attack by Hamas.

Gov Hochul today called for "at least a temporary ceasefire" to allow aid into Gaza.

 

 

