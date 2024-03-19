Astellas Ireland to be honoured at civic reception

Astellas Ireland will be honoured at a civic reception in County Buildings next week.

Kerry County Council will host the event next Monday, in recognition of Astellas’ decision to develop a new €330m facility in Tralee.

In December, Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission to Astellas to build the facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

The €330-million production facility will be constructed on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park.

The sod is due to be turned on this project next Monday, March 25th.

This facility is to create 600 construction jobs over the course of the build, with a view to having the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

Speaking at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cathaoirleach of the Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane said this project was the largest single investment of its kind in the history of this county.