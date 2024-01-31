The company behind a major new pharmaceutical facility in Tralee can now proceed with construction after no appeal was lodged against its planning application.

In December, Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission to Astellas to build the facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

The €330-million fill-finish production facility will be constructed on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park.

Advertisement

It’s to create 600 construction jobs over the course of the build, with a view to having the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

It’s expected that around 100 science, engineering, and technology roles are also expected to be created with the facility.

The statutory timeframe for an appeal to be lodged against the granting of permission for the development has now passed, with no appeals lodged.

Advertisement

This means the company is now free to press ahead with construction.

Astellas has told Radio Kerry it’s pleased to confirm it has now received final planning permission from Kerry County Council for its state-of-the-art facility.

Astellas says the company looks forward to commencing work on this exciting project in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The company again thanked Kerry County Council, IDA Ireland, its partners, teams, and the local community.