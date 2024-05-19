World’s largest free photography competition open to photo enthusiasts in Kerry

Photo enthusiasts in Kerry are invited to enter the world’s largest free photography competition.

The CEWE Photo Award runs every two years and is open to photographers “of all levels”.

This year's theme is ‘Our world is beautiful’, which applies to all ten categories in the competition .

Participants can enter up to 100 photos for free each.

The quarter of a million euro prize fund includes round-the-world trips, advanced photo equipment and premium photo products.

The 10 categories include:

Close-up & Macro Photograph

Nature & Wildlife

Street Photography

Sports & Action

Animals

Landscapes

People

Travel & Culture

Architecture

Cooking & Food

The prizes are as follows:

1st Place: Once-in-a-lifetime trip of your choice valued at €15,000, photo equipment worth €7,500 and CEWE photo products worth €2,500.

2nd-10th Place: Photo equipment worth €5,000 and CEWE photo products worth €2,500 each

11th-30th Place: Photo equipment worth €2,500 and CEWE photo products worth €1,000 each

31st-1000th Place: Voucher for CEWE photo products worth €100 each

For more information about the 2024/25 CEWE Photo Award visit: www.cewe.ie/cewe-photo-award