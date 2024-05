The Free Primary Schoolbooks Scheme has been extended for another year.

Over 560 thousand pupils will benefit from free books, in over 3 thousand primary schools.

The government has invested 47 million euro this year - 3 million less than the first year of the scheme.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley also alluded to extending the programme to Leaving Certs: