Kerry GP worried that resistance to antibiotics could result in people becoming very unwell

A Kerry GP says there’s a worry that resistance to antibiotics could result in people becoming very unwell.

Farranfore based GP, Dr Eamonn Shanahan was responding to a new report by SouthDoc, which found 59% of antibiotics prescribed in 2020 and 2021 were for respiratory illnesses.

SouthDoc is the out-of-hours GP service for Kerry and Cork.

Advertisement

The study is advising this trend should be reduced due to the dangers of antibiotic resistance, particularly for children.

Children under six accounted for a fifth of all prescriptions.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan says if infections become highly-resistant to antibiotics people could become very sick: