Liverpool at West Ham this lunchtime

Today, across the waterï¿½ Liverpool look to bounce back from Wednesdayï¿½s derby defeat to Everton as they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the lunchtime kick-off.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Arne Slot will be taking on the "best job in the world" at the "best club in the world" - if he is to succeed him at Anfield.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reportedly agreed compensation at a fee of just under eleven million euro.

Advertisement

In today's 3 o'clock kick-offs, Manchester United host Burnley, Newcastle United host Sheffield United, Wolves take on Luton, and Fulham host Crystal Palace.

The 5.30pm kick-off is Everton hosting Brentford while are later this evening Aston Villa host Chelsea from 8pm.

In the English Championship Leeds suffered a blow to their promotion push.

Advertisement

They were defeated by Queens Park Rangers in West London by four goals to nil.

That result confirms promotion for Leicester City.