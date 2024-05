Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are in the field for the Wells Fargo Championship, which starts in North Carolina today.

McIlroy, who has won the tournament three times, tees off just before twenty to six Irish time.

Lowry is the first Irishman underway just after twenty past four.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are in the line up for the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.