The Champions League final will be between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on June the 1st.

A couple of late goals by Hos-eloo saw Real edge Bayern Munich by 2 goals to 1 on the night in Spain and 4-3 on aggregate.

Real have won the competition 14 times, far more than any European club.

Advertisement

Their manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side never know when they are beaten.