Provincial Championships preview

In the Ulster Senior Football Championship, Armagh and Down will battle it out for a place in the Ulster final. That one throws in at 5.15pm in Clones.

Today in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Dublin will be hoping to build on last week's draw with Wexford as they travel to Netwatch Culen Park to take on Carlow.

Throw in for that one is at 6pm.

Antrim will hope to respond to their drubbing at the hands of Kilkenny when they welcome Wexford to Corrigan Park.

That game throws in at 3pm.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup Meath host Laois, and Offaly face Westmeath. Both games are a 3pm start there.

Elsewhere there are three Christy Ring Cup clashes, London host Wicklow and Kildare host Derry, both games throw in at 1pm.

Whilst Tyrone travel to Sligo for a three o'clock start there.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, Louth host Mayo and Donegal welcome Monaghan, whilst in the Lory Meagher competition Longford play Leitrim and Lancashire host Cavan.