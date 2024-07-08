Advertisement
News

Cork Airport sees 10% increase in passenger traffic in June

Jul 8, 2024 16:52 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport sees 10% increase in passenger traffic in June
Share this article

308,100 passengers travelled through Cork Airport last month, up ten percent on June 2023.

That's according to figures released by daa, which operates the airport.

The busiest day of the month at Cork Airport was Friday, 21st June.

Advertisement

The daa says a mix of business and leisure passengers accounted for the June figure.

It also said two new Ryanair summer services to Rhodes and Zadar are performing well.

Traffic to and from France increased by 32 percent (32%) compared to the previous year, which was aided by higher capacity on the Air France service between Cork and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Advertisement

In June, Cork Airport has an average security queue time of five minutes and an average luggage return time of 12 minutes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

House prices in Kerry expected to increase by six per cent this year
Advertisement
Kerry resident loses substantial sum of money in phone scam
Great Southern Hotel in Killarney honors John Fitzgerald's 55 years of service
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry resident loses substantial sum of money in phone scam
Kerry Pitch & Putt Review
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Upgraded MTU Athletics Track Officially Re-opened
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus