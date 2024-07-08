Cork Airport sees 10% increase in passenger traffic in June

308,100 passengers travelled through Cork Airport last month, up ten percent on June 2023.

That's according to figures released by daa, which operates the airport.

The busiest day of the month at Cork Airport was Friday, 21st June.

The daa says a mix of business and leisure passengers accounted for the June figure.

It also said two new Ryanair summer services to Rhodes and Zadar are performing well.

Traffic to and from France increased by 32 percent (32%) compared to the previous year, which was aided by higher capacity on the Air France service between Cork and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

In June, Cork Airport has an average security queue time of five minutes and an average luggage return time of 12 minutes.