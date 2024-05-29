Over 57,000 passengers expected to travel through Cork Airport this June Bank Holiday Weekend

Over 57,000 passengers are expected to pass through Cork Airport this June bank holiday weekend.

Ryanair will start two new routes, one to Rhodes in Greece and another to Zadar in Croatia, while flights to La Rochelle and Carcassonne will recommence, next week.

In total, over 3 million passengers are expected to travel through the doors at Cork Airport this year, a 7% rise.

Passengers travelling through the airport this weekend are advised to arrive at least 90 before their departure time, while prebooked car parking is recommended.