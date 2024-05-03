Over 50,000 passengers expected at Cork Airport this weekend

Over 50,000 passengers are expected at Cork Airport this May Bank Holiday weekend.

May heralds the start of the busy summer travel period, as post-primary schools break for summer holidays at the end of the month.

Ryanair will increase frequencies on services to Alicante, Poznan, and Valencia while Aer Lingus will recommence two seasonal services to Dubrovnik and Palma

Advertisement

Passengers intending to travel this weekend are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight and to prebook car parking in advance.