The health watchdog has found a direct provision centre in Tralee is a safe, warm and welcoming place for individuals seeking international protection.

The Health, Information, and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection at the Johnston Marina in Tralee across two days in February this year.

HIQA found the centre did not comply with national standard in some areas, but noted residents were satisfied with the service and spoke positively about staff.

The Johnston Marina direct provision centre is a former hotel by the Basin in Tralee, and accommodates over 70 people seeking international protection in 34 bedrooms.

HIQA inspectors wrote that residents are well-supported to live independent lives while availing of the services of the centre.

They wrote adults and children living in the centre said they felt safe and protected, and felt comfortable to make a complaint if they needed to do so.

Inspectors found while improvements were required for some areas, it was evident that the centre managers and staff were motivated to provide a good-quality service to residents.

Residents described staff as welcoming, supportive, and helpful, and inspectors observed residents were treated with respect and kindness.

The Johnston Marina was not compliant with a regulation requiring safe and effective recruitment practices in place for staff and management, but the centre outlined this had been corrected by early April.

Inspectors found while efforts were made by management and staff to deliver a good-quality, safe service, this was not fully achievable because of the current governance and risk management arrangements, and the dated building.

They also wrote there was a lack of understanding and awareness among management of the full extent of their responsibilities under national standards.

The centre was also non-compliant with standards surrounding special reception needs, which it says will be addressed by July.