Several Kerry Fine Gael councillors considering putting names forward for general election selection convention

A number of Kerry Fine Gael councillors are considering putting their name forward for their party's convention to select a candidate or candidates for the next general election.

The party’s deadline to nominate candidates is September 10th, with the selection convention confirmed for following Monday, September 16th.

It follows former All-Ireland winning footballer, Billy O’Shea, declaring his intention to seek nomination for Fine Gael yesterday.

Fine Gael ran two candidates at the last general election, TD Brendan Griffin, who's retiring, and Cllr Mike Kennelly.

Listowel Municipal District councillor Michael Foley says he's giving strong consideration and will be putting his name forward for convention.

Bobby O’Connell, who is the longest serving Fine Gael councillor in the county, previously indicated he would run.

However, Cllr O’Connell confirmed to Radio Kerry that he will not be putting his name forward to the party’s general election selection convention.

Angie Baily, who was elected as a first-time candidate at the recent local elections in Tralee, says approaches have been made to her to put her name forward.

Cllr Baily says she would need time to consider and that she has made no decision yet on whether to seek nomination.

Meanwhile, Former arts minister and former Kerry Fine Gael TD, Jimmy Deenihan has ruled himself out of making a return to seek nomination.

Newly elected councillor for the Kenmare Municipal District, Teddy O'Sullivan-Casey also said he will not be putting his name forward.

It’s understood sitting councillors Mike Kennelly and Tommy Griffin are both considering putting their names forward for convention.

Radio Kerry contacted them for comment, but have yet to receive a reply.