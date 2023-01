Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has confirmed he will not run in the next General Election.

He was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 2011, and retained his seat in the elections in 2016 and 2020.

Deputy Griffin confirmed to Radio Kerry this morning that he will be leaving politics at the end of this Dáil term.

He says he wants to spend more time with his wife and two young sons.