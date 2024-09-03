Former All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer to seek nomination to run for Fine Gael in general election

A former All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer is hoping to run for Fine Gael in the general election.

Billy O’Shea has confirmed that he’ll seek the nomination to contest the upcoming general election at the Fine Gael selection convention.

The 1997 All-Ireland winner, who is originally from Listowel, works as a publican and auctioneer in Killorglin.

Billy O’Shea says he would like to be in a position to continue the good work of the outgoing TD Brendan Griffin, who he says has brought a lot of stability to the county following the economic crash.