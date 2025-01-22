Seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000 further remanded in custody

Seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs into the State worth more than €13,000 have been remanded in custody for two weeks.

All of the men appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court via video link this morning.

Four are charged with conspiring with each other - Ryan Watson, aged 31, of Mailerbeg Gardens, Moodiesburn, Glasgow, 45-year-old Miljan Kuprivica of Bollin Drive, Manchester, Gary Monks, aged 40, of Amulree Place, Glasgow, and Conor Costello, aged 30 of Earhart Park, Madam's Bank Road, Derry.

Advertisement

The fifth man, 28-year-old Feljon Lao, from the Philippines but with no address given, was charged with conspiring with one or more persons unknown in relation to the charge.

36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo, who are both from the Philippines, are charged with conspiring with each other, with Feljon Lao, and one other unnamed person to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000.

These charges are contrary to section 15 B(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 as amended.

Advertisement

It's alleged the offences took place between January 11th and 13th inclusive.

In Tralee District Court this morning, solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked if it was a holding charge against Christopher Ampo and Sergeant Chris Manton said it could be a primary charge and there may be further charges.

Sgt Manton stated it was his instructions to apply for a remand of four weeks, however, solicitor Pádraig O’Connell refused and the court heard it would be best to keep all matters together.

Advertisement

DPP directions were not available for any of the men and all seven men were remanded in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court again via video link on February 5th Feb for DPP directions.