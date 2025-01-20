Advertisement
Two men appear before Tralee court charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000

Jan 20, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Court - Radio Kerry News - EH
Two men have appeared before a Tralee District Court charged with conspiring to import drugs into the State worth more than €13,000.

36-year-old Hanz Pangahin and 43-year-old Christopher Ampo appeared before Judge David Waters this morning.

Both man are from the Philippines but no address was given for either of them.

Both Hanz Pangahin and Christopher Ampo are charged with conspiring with each other, with 28-year-old Feljon Lao, who is also from the Philippines, and one other unnamed person to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000.

This is contrary to section 15 B(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 as amended.

It's alleged the offences took place between January 11th and 13th inclusive.

Both Mr Pangahin and Mr Ampo are represented by solicitor Padraig O’Connell.

Detective Garda Redmond Patrick O’Leary, who is a member of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Hanz Pangahin.

He said the accused made no reply when charged.

Mr Pangahin’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked if an interpreter was present at the Garda Station and Detective Garda O’Leary confirmed there was and it was the same interpreter that attended court today.

Detective Garda Colum Tighe, who is also a member of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Christoper Ampo.

He told the court Mr Ampo made no reply when charged.

Both men were remanded in custody and they’ll appear before Tralee District Court via video link on Wednesday.

This comes as five men appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court on Friday evening charged with conspiring to import drugs into the State worth more than €13,000.

