Five men have appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court this evening charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000.

Four are charged with conspiring with each other - Ryan Watson, aged 31, of Mailerbeg Gardens, Moodiesburn, Glasgow, 45-year-old Miljan Kuprivica of Bollin Drive, Manchester, Gary Monks, aged 40, of Amulree Place, Glasgow, and Conor Costello, aged 30 of Earhart Park, Madam's Bank Road, Derry.

Advertisement

The fifth man, 28-year-old Feljon Lao, from the Philippines but with no address given, was charged with conspiring with one more or persons unknown in relation to the charge.

Advertisement

It's alleged that the offences took place between January 11th and 13th and that they are contrary to section 15 B(1) Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 as amended.

Members of the Kerry Garda Divisonal Drugs Unit and the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. Feljon Lau was arrested and charged at Kilrush Garda Station in Co Clare while the four other men were arrested and charged in Killarney and Tralee Garda Stations.

Advertisement

Given the charges involved, there can be no application for bail in the district court.

However, solicitors representing three of the defendants are making bail applications before the High Court - Feljon Lao who's represented by Eimear Griffin of Pádraig O'Connell Solicitors, and Gary Monks and Ryan Watson who are both represented by Pádraig O'Connell.

Advertisement

Free legal aid was granted to Mr Monks and Mr Watson; the court was told the former is unemployed and on disability while Mr Watson earns €175 a week.

Advertisement

An application for free legal aid was also granted to Mr Lao whom the court was told had 200 US dollars in earnings.

Solicitor Pat Mann represents Miljan Koprivica and solicitor Brendan Ahern represents Conor Costello. Both solicitors said they would be applying for free legal aid for their clients.

Judge David Waters remanded the five men in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on January 22nd for DPP directions and book of evidence.