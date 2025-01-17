Advertisement
News

Five men appear in Killarney court charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000

Jan 17, 2025 19:50 By radiokerrynews
Five men appear in Killarney court charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000
Two of the five men charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000 who appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court on January 17th, 2025 - Mijan Koprivica (face covered) and Conor Costello, aged 30 in grey/green top and who is unshaven. The other figures in the picture are members of An Garda Síochána.
Share this article

Five men have appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court this evening charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000.
Four are charged with conspiring with each other  - Ryan Watson, aged 31, of Mailerbeg Gardens, Moodiesburn, Glasgow, 45-year-old Miljan Kuprivica of Bollin Drive, Manchester, Gary Monks, aged 40, of Amulree Place, Glasgow, and Conor Costello, aged 30 of Earhart Park, Madam's Bank Road, Derry.
Advertisement
The fifth man, 28-year-old Feljon Lao, from the Philippines but with no address given, was charged with conspiring with one more or persons unknown in relation to the charge.
Advertisement
It's alleged that the offences took place between January 11th and 13th and that they are contrary to section 15 B(1) Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 as amended.
Members of the Kerry Garda  Divisonal Drugs Unit and the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.
Feljon Lau was arrested and charged at Kilrush Garda Station in Co Clare while the four other men were arrested and charged in Killarney and Tralee Garda Stations.
Advertisement
Given the charges involved, there can be no application for bail in the district court.
However, solicitors representing three of the defendants are making bail applications before the High Court - Feljon Lao who's represented by Eimear Griffin of Pádraig O'Connell Solicitors, and Gary Monks and Ryan Watson who are both represented by Pádraig O'Connell.
Advertisement
Free legal aid was granted to Mr Monks and Mr Watson; the court was told the former is unemployed and on disability while Mr Watson earns €175 a week.
Advertisement
An application for free legal aid was also granted to Mr Lao whom the court was told had 200 US dollars in earnings.
Solicitor Pat Mann represents Miljan Koprivica and solicitor Brendan Ahern represents Conor Costello. Both solicitors  said they would be applying for free legal aid for their clients.
Judge David Waters remanded the five men in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on January 22nd for DPP directions and book of evidence.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Five men due to appear before Killarney Court on charges related to assisting organised crime
Advertisement
Kerry Fine Gael members to have their say on proposed Programme for Government on Sunday
First-time Kerry TD wants Fitzgerald Stadium transformed into major multipurpose venue
Advertisement

Recommended

Five men due to appear before Killarney Court on charges related to assisting organised crime
Kerry Fine Gael members to have their say on proposed Programme for Government on Sunday
McKibbin leads Irish challenge
Munster team named for Northampton clash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus