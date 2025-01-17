Advertisement
News

Five men due to appear before Killarney Court on charges related to assisting organised crime

Jan 17, 2025 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Five men due to appear before Killarney Court on charges related to assisting organised crime
Share this article

It's understood that five men will appear before a special sitting of a Killarney District Court later this evening.

Four of the five were arrested in Kerry in the early hours of Monday, on suspicion of assisting organised crime in the importation of controlled drugs.

They had their period of detention extended at a sitting of Killarney District Court on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

A fifth man was arrested in on Wednesday following the search of a cargo vessel on the Shannon Estuary.

Revenue Customs officers, supported by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, had boarded and searched a cargo vessel that was anchored in the Shannon Estuary.

Gardaí said at the time that the arrest of the 28-year-old man was connected to the arrests of four men in Kerry.

Advertisement

The men were being held in Killarney and Tralee Garda stations, as well as a Garda Station in Clare, and include a Serbian National, with an address in Manchester; a man with an address in Derry; and two men with addresses in Glasgow.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Fine Gael members to have their say on proposed Programme for Government on Sunday
Advertisement
First-time Kerry TD wants Fitzgerald Stadium transformed into major multipurpose venue
ESB representative to address public meeting in Brosna about recent power outages
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Fine Gael members to have their say on proposed Programme for Government on Sunday
McKibbin leads Irish challenge
Munster team named for Northampton clash
First-time Kerry TD wants Fitzgerald Stadium transformed into major multipurpose venue
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus