Cargo vessel arrest on Shannon Estuary linked to Kerry pier detentions

Gardaí have announced that a man was arrested following the search of a cargo vessel on the Shannon Estuary.

The arrest of the 28-year-old man is connected to the arrests of four men in Kerry this week.

Yesterday, Revenue Customs officers, supported by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, boarded and searched a cargo vessel that was anchored in the Shannon Estuary.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of facilitating or enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence, contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man’s been detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a garda station in Clare.

On Monday, four men were arrested on suspicion of assisting organised crime in the importation of controlled drugs from a so-called ‘mothership’ off the Kerry coast.

The men aged 30, 31, 39 and 45 were arrested at Meenogahane pier near Ballyheigue.

They had their period of detention extended after a court sitting in Killarney on Tuesday night.

They are being detained at Killarney and Tralee garda stations.