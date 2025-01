Four men arrested in Kerry in the early hours of Monday, on suspicion of assisting organised crime in the importation of controlled drugs, are continuing to be questioned.

They had their period of detention extended at a sitting of Killarney court on Tuesday night.

The men are being held in Killarney and Tralee garda stations and include a Serbian national, with an address in Manchester; a man with an address in Derry; and two men with addresses in Glasgow.