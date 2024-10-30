Advertisement
School bus escort says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid for school holidays

Oct 30, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A school bus escort for children with additional needs says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid during school holidays, unlike others working in the school system.

There are around 4,000 school bus escorts nationally and if it is their sole job, they do not get paid for mid-term breaks or holidays.

Margaret Hayes from Ballybunion says she has to sign on for social welfare when schools are off but is not entitled to any of the bonuses announced for social welfare recipients in the budget.

School transport escorts are employed by school boards of management or education and training boards.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says school bus escorts'  hourly pay rate will increase to €15.20 per hour this month.

Margaret Hayes welcomes this but says it doesn't address the situation she and her colleagues find themselves when schools are off

