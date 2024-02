A Kerry TD says he supports the age limit for school bus drivers being extended.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says currently drivers aged over 70 are no longer considered by Bus Éireann.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Healy-Rae says there’s a scarcity of school bus drivers.

Advertisement

He says if the age limit was extended, a condition could be brought in that drivers aged over 70 are medically assessed by doctors appointed by Bus Éireann.