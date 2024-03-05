Bus Éireann has started accepting applications for the next school year's bus transport scheme.

Families have until Friday, 26th April to apply and pay for tickets, which will be issued to eligible pupils from July.

In recent years, many families have had difficulties getting into the scheme due to growing demand.

Returning pupils, who previously availed of the School Transport Scheme, must reapply and pay for their 24/25 school year tickets, before the 26th April deadline.

Bus Éireann, which operates the scheme for the Department of Education, says this deadline also applies to new applicants.

Last week, Education Minister Norma Foley published the largest review of the School Transport Scheme since it began in 1967.

Around 161,000 pupils currently travel to school with the scheme, but the review recommends expanding it to a further 100,000 pupils within the next six years.

Minister Foley says roughly a quarter of students in Kerry use the bus scheme, but she expects this will increase once the review's changes are implemented.

Tickets for the upcoming school year will be kept at €50 euro for primary pupils and €75 euro for post-primary students, with a maximum family fee of €125.