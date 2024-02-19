President pays tribute to Michael O’Regan

The President of Ireland has described the late Michael O’Regan as incredibly courteous and a man of great dignity.

President Michael D Higgins is among those paying tribute to Michael O’Regan, who hailed from Annagh just outside Tralee.

The journalist, author, broadcaster, and Radio Kerry contributor passed away at the age of 70.

President Michael D Higgins says he’s very sorry to learn of the passing of Michael O’Regan.

He says Michael’s journalistic career coincided very closely with the President’s own time in Leinster House; he says he had the utmost respect for Michael O’Regan.

The President says Michael was always warm and engaging in conversation, adding he was incredibly courteous, and a perfect judge of when an injection of humour was needed.

President Higgins praised Michael’s work in print, radio and television over the years, making particular reference to his coverage of the Kerry Babies’ Tribunal.

He says he wrote about his cancer diagnosis and treatment with great dignity, adding his clarity and honesty provided a great service to others in helping provide a sense of understanding and how they may face their own treatment.

President Michael D Higgins says Michael O’Regan will be missed by all who knew him and he expressed his deepest sympathies to all of his family, friends and colleagues.