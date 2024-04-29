Gardaí appeal for information about burglaries across Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for information about a number of burglaries across Kerry.

There was money stolen from a grill in Firies, when a man entered through a rear window and broke the till, taking cash from it along with the staff tip jar.

This incident occurred yesterday, Sunday April 28th, between 4.30am and 10.03am.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a substantial number of tools were stolen from a premises in Beaufort between Thursday April 25th and Saturday 27th.

The door of the premises was forced open and the pad lock was removed.

More tools were stolen from a premises in Sneem, Garda Aidan O’Mahony has further details.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to make it known to Gardaí.