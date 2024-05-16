790 additional needs payments awarded to people in Kerry in first quarter of the year

790 additional needs payments have been awarded to people in Kerry in the first quarter of the year.

These payments help people meet essential expenses that they can’t pay from their weekly income or other personal and household resources.

In January 342 such payments were made in the county, while a further 257 were paid in February and another 191 additional needs payments were made in March.

The figures were provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a query from Labour TD Seán Sherlock.