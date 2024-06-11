Advertisement
Sport

Late goal sees Ireland draw with England

Jun 11, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Late goal sees Ireland draw with England
A late Armstrong Oko-Flex goal saw Ireland's under-21s salvage a 2-2 draw from their friendly with England's under-20s this afternoon.

Joe Hodge had given Ireland an early lead in Zagreb.

