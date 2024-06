Several proposed rule changes in gaelic football are to begin trials this weekend.

The Football Review Committee - chaired by former Dublin manager Jim Gavin - have put forward a number of radical ideas to improve the product.

Among them are awarding 2-points for a shot over the bar taken from outside a 40-metre arc.

All kick-outs must go beyond the same arc, eliminating short restarts.

Four points will also be awarded for a goal, rather than three.