Radio Kerry understands gardaí are investigating an alleged voter impersonation at a polling booth in the county.

It’s understood a man allegedly attempted to impersonate a voter in the polling booth in the south of the county last Friday, June 7th.

Radio Kerry understands gardaí have contacted a presiding officer at the polling booth and a garda investigation is underway.

An Garda Síochána has not responded to queries from Radio Kerry.