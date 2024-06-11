Advertisement
Last bakery in Kenmare closes with loss of 16 jobs.

Jun 11, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Last bakery in Kenmare closes with loss of 16 jobs.
Harrington's bakery in Kenmare has closed with the loss of 16 jobs.

Radio Kerry understands that the bakery made its last delivery of bread on Saturday morning.

Harrington's is one of the few remaining artisan bakeries left in Kerry and made a wide range of bread, bracks and tea cakes.

It started in 1995 and later took over from Moriarty's bakery in the town. In 2011 Harrington's opened a purpose built bakery at Gortamullen Business Park in Kenmare and delivered to shops cafes and restaurants in Kerry and Cork.

 

