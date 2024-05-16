Advertisement
20 per cent rise in minor assaults recorded in Kerry

May 16, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
20 per cent rise in minor assaults recorded in Kerry
There has been an increase in the number of assaults recorded in Kerry over the past 12 months.

That’s according to figures presented at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

The statistics, presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraig Powell, show an increase in crimes against the person incidents in Kerry.

102 minor assaults have been reported in the county in the first quarter of the year, up from 85 over the same period last year.

However, the figure is a drop of 15% when compared to 2022, when 119 incidents were recorded.

Assaults causing harm rose by 6% in the county, up from 31 cases over the same period last year.

33 incidents were recorded in Kerry this year, which represents a drop of 37% when compared with the 2022 figure, when 48 cases were registered.

 

