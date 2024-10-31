The file has been sent back to the DPP for clarification in relation to a North Kerry man accused of the production of a machete in a dispute with Gardaí.

33-year-old Killian Kirby of 61 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw appeared before Judge John King facing nine charges relating to an alleged incident in Rylane, Duagh, in July.

Speaking at Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton said the file had been completed, however it was sent back to the DPP for clarification.

He told Judge John King that directions are not yet available in the case.

It’s alleged that on the evening of July 8th, Killian Kirby took, without consent of the owner, a Hitachi digger and caused extensive damage to a property occupied by members of his family.

The 33-year-old is also accused of the production of a machete and iron bars in a threatening manner towards gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him.

Mr Kirby is also accused of criminal damage, burglary offences and the possession of around €6,000 worth of cocaine, subject to analysis.

His solicitor, Brendan Ahern told the judge that High Court bail has been granted, which has conditions that need to be satisfied.

Judge King further remanded Mr Kirby in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th for DPP directions.