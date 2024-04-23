Kerry GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing for assaults on Gardaí

A Kerry GRA representative is urging mandatory sentencing to be introduced for assaults on Gardaí.

Eddie Walsh, of the Garda Representative Association, says the organisation are calling on the Justice Minister to implement the measure.

He believes in recent times, there has been a rise in Gardaí being recorded without their knowledge and consent.

Eddie Walsh says there are no issues with peaceful protests or recording, but where Gardaí are dealing with a sensitive crime scene or investigation, people should not be allowed record.

He has reiterated calls for mandatory sentencing where a Garda is assaulted in the line of duty.