Advertisement
News

Kerry GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing for assaults on Gardaí

Apr 23, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing for assaults on Gardaí
Share this article

A Kerry GRA representative is urging mandatory sentencing to be introduced for assaults on Gardaí.

Eddie Walsh, of the Garda Representative Association, says the organisation are calling on the Justice Minister to implement the measure.

He believes in recent times, there has been a rise in Gardaí being recorded without their knowledge and consent.

Advertisement

Eddie Walsh says there are no issues with peaceful protests or recording, but where Gardaí are dealing with a sensitive crime scene or investigation, people should not be allowed record.

He has reiterated calls for mandatory sentencing where a Garda is assaulted in the line of duty.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

€2.5 million for rural roads and laneways in Kerry
Advertisement
Mid-Kerry voluntary group aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030
Appeal for public’s help after money stolen from handbag in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

€2.5 million for rural roads and laneways in Kerry
Mid-Kerry voluntary group aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030
HSE's COVID-19 spring booster vaccination now available in Kerry
Kerry animal charity receive portion €200,000 grant from Maxi Zoo
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus